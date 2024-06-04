35K visitors in 5 months, Retreat a big draw

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

With more than 35,000 tourists visiting the Rashtrapati Niwas, also known as President’s Retreat, in Mashobra from January 1 to May 31, it is emerging as a major tourist attraction in the town.

As per the manager of the President’s Retreat, around 10,000 tourists have visited the Retreat in the past one week.

Situated in Mashobra, 12 km from the state’s capital, the Rashtrapati Niwas is a 173-year-old heritage building having a plinth area of 10,628 sqare feet.

The Retreat comprises a main building, lawns, apple orchards and nature trails.

Geetanjali, a tourist from Delhi, said she had come to Shimla along with her family during the weekend and went to see the retreat, which was an amazing experience.

The Rashtrapati Niwas was opened to public in 2023 for the first time after which it has become a must-visit destination for the tourists visiting the hill station.

The Retreat is open all days of the week, except Monday and public holidays. For domestic tourists, the entry fee is Rs 50, while it is Rs 250 for foreigners.

The President of India also visits the Retreat every year in the summer season. This year, too, President Droupadi Murmu stayed at the retreat during her visit to Himachal Pradesh in May.

