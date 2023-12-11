36,583 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 10

A total of 36,583 cases out of 95,355 cases were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat at various courts across the state on Saturday.

A sum of Rs 1.06 crore was recovered during settlement of these pre-litigation and pending matters, under the patronage of Chief Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao and guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, HC Judge and Executive Chairman of HPLSA.

Virender Sharma, District and Sessions Judge and Member Secretary (HPSLSA), said online facility for the payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) was also provided for motor vehicle challans, particularly in the courts of traffic magistrates. He said the litigants were made aware about the National Lok Adalat through SMS messages, jingles and distribution of IEC material.

#Shimla