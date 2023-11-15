36 Jal Shakti projects to start in Rampur: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 14

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said 36 projects of Jal Shakti Vibhag, costing around Rs 200 crore, would be started in the Rampur area shortly.

Speaking on the closing ceremony of the famous Lavi fair in Rampur, where he was the chief guest, Agnihotri said the famous trade fair was being celebrated in the same manner for past many years.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh congratulated the organisers for the successful conduct of the fair. He further said 10 roads in the Rampur Assembly had been approved under the PMGSY and the repair and strengthening work would start within a month.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla