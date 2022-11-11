36 polling teams head to Pangi

Pangi (Chamba), November 10
All 36 polling parties today moved to their respective stations in the Pangi tribal subdivision of Chamba for the smooth conduct of the Assembly polls. The Pangi subdivision is a part of the Bharmour (ST) Assembly constituency.
Assistant Returning Officer and Pangi SDM Rajneesh Sharma today said in addition to 36 polling parties, seven had been kept in reserve.
He said 36 polling stations had been set up in the Pangi tribal subdivision, also having the highest booth at Chask Bhatori situated at an altitude of 11,948 ft. “There are 19 gram panchayats in the subdivision having 14,629 voters.”
Apart from this, Luj, Mahliyet and Rei are among the sensitive polling stations, the SDM added.
He further said 76 additional cops and 12 SDRF personnel had been deployed for conducting free and fair elections.
He said nine buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) had been requisitioned for carrying the polling parties to their designated places.
The SDM said due to the recent snowfall, adequate labour had been deployed by the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag for taking the polling parties to faraway polling stations.
Medical teams had already been dispatched to all the polling stations in the snow-bound tribal subdivision, the SDM added.
