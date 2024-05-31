369 polling booths ‘critical’

Shimla, May 30
Out of the total of 7,992 polling booths in the state, 369 have been categorised as ‘critical’ and six ‘vulnerable’. Incidentally, all six ‘vulnerable’ booths fall in Solan district.
“We have identified some communities in the areas under these polling booths who are vulnerable to intimidation and inducements. To ensure they exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner, the six booths have been put in the ‘vulnerable’ category,” said Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan.
The community identified as vulnerable to intimidation and inducements under these polling booths included migrants in the industrial areas, and the Bangala and Barda community.
Meanwhile, the 369 polling booths have been identified as ‘critical’ across the state. “There are a few parameters on the basis which polling booths are categorised as critical. The major parameters are heavy polling of over 90 per cent and over 75 per cent votes going in favour of one candidate, or less than 10 per cent polling. Also, if the booth has seen re-polling due to booth capturing or any other poll violations in the past, it is put in the critical category,” said Neelam Dulta, Additional Chief Electoral Officer.
Dulta said additional security arrangements are made in these polling booths to ensure free and fair elections.
“Micro observes are sent to these booths to oversee the conduct of elections. Also, there’s a provision of webcasting from these booths,” said Dulta.
In addition to the state police and Home Guards, Central Armed Police Forces personnel are deployed in these sensitive booths.
The highest number of critical polling booths fall in district Kangra (118), followed by Sirmaur (58), Una (51) and Solan (45).
The least number of critical booths are in Lahaul and Spiti district (2), Kullu (3) and Kinnaur (7).
