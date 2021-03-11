37 families hit due to flood in Banikhet

Dalhousie, August 19
As many as 37 families were affected due to flash floods following heavy rain in the Banikhet area of Chamba district last night, an official report said here today.
The report said the flooded nullah in the Banikhet, Jarei and reserve forest area caused heavy loss to the public and private property, including houses in the Banikhet patwar circle. Two vehicles, a pickup vehicle and a Maruti D’zire car, was washed away in the flood. The officials who were on the flood site reported an estimated loss of Rs 40 lakh while an interim relief amounting to Rs 93,500 was disbursed to the affected families.
