37 forest fires in Una this season

Our Correspondent

Una, May 21

In view of the increasing incidents of forest fire in Una district, the Una Forest Division has initiated steps to check these incidents.

Divisional Forest Officer Susheel Rana said as against two incidents of forest fires reported during the summer season last year, 37 have already been reported so far in the district. He said the government forest cover, measuring 499 hectares, has been burnt, adding that the fauna has also been affected or forced to displace.

The DFO said it has been reported that fires that start near the roads are caused by burning cigarette or bidi butts thrown away by people.

He said water tankers have been deployed to spray water on both sides of roads passing through the forest areas.

Rana said awareness campaigns on importance of forest cover and techniques to check forest fires had been conducted in about 50 senior secondary schools, near the government forest areas, in April and May, adding that fire watchers have also been deployed in panchayats to inform the Forest Department staff in case of fire and also to assist them in dousing the flames.

The DFO called upon the farmers not to indulge in stubble burning as vegetation has become dry and the fire goes beyond the control of the farmers due to extreme hot weather and a long dry spell.

