37 jabbed under ‘Adult BCG’ TB vaccination programme in Una

Una, March 18
The Una Health Department today launched the ‘Adult BCG’ vaccination programme initiated under the TB-Free Campaign at the Una district hospital.
TB Programme Officer Dr Ramesh Rattu said the department had already screened the persons to be administered the vaccine on the basis of a house-to-house survey.
A total of 37 persons were vaccinated today.
Target group for TB vaccine
- Those who had been diagnosed with TB during last 5 years
- People in contact with TB patients for last 3 years
- Those with body mass index less than or equal to 18
- Smokers
- Those having high blood sugar
- People above 60 years
Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Verma said the target group included patients who had been diagnosed with TB during the last five years; people who had been in contact with TB patients for the last three years; those with body mass index less than or equal to 18; smokers; those having high blood sugar; and people above 60 years of age.
However, he added that for people above 60 years of age, the BCG vaccine would only be administered if they volunteered for it.
The CMO said those who had been registered via the TB-WIN portal could approach their nearest health sub-centre, where they would be administered a vaccine dose on production of registration documents.
District Program Officer Dr Richa Kalia was also present at the programme.
