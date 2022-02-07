376 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

A total of 376 new Covid cases were recorded today, besides 11 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases was 6,280. With this, the total number of positive cases has risen to 2,76,522. The fatality figure reached 4,026, including five deaths in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla, Solan, Una and Bilaspur.

The highest number of 55 cases each were recorded in Kangra and Shimla, followed by 52 each in Bilaspur and Solan, 43 in Hamirpur, 42 in Mandi, 30 in Chamba, 18 each in Una and Sirmaur, eight in Kullu and three in Kinnaur. —