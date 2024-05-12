388 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 11

A National Lok Adalat was organised in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Junior Civil Court, and Additional District and Session Court, Nurpur, on Saturday.

As many as 669 cases of different nature were presented in the Lok Adalat. Out of these, 388 were disposed of with amicable settlement between the litigants.

As per information, in the court of ACJM, 438 cases were presented. The court disposed of 235 cases with amicable settlement between the litigants.

Similarly, in the Junior Civil Court, 163 cases were presented. Out of these, 117 cases were settled. In the Additional District and Session Court, 36 out of 65 cases were settled on the spot. The remaining cases will remain under consideration of the respective courts.

Most of the settled cases were relating to civil suits, mining and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur