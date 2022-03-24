389 units approved under PM job plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

As many as 389 units worth Rs 11.21 crore providing employment opportunities to 3,064 youths have been approved in the state under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), said Industries Minister Bikram Singh here today. He stated this while presiding over the 237th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board here.

Bikram Singh said that various types of products worth crores of rupees were being produced and marketed by the units of the Khadi Village Industries Board and jobs to thousands of people were being provided near their homes.

The minister said that the board was providing jobs to youths through micro industries and creating employment opportunities for weavers in rural areas along with providing people of tribal areas with wool weaving, oil milling and finishing facilities.

He added that the board was giving a concrete shape to the ideology of village self-employment in the state.

Bikram Singh said that the board had set up 13 wool carding plants in tribal areas, facilitating 2,428 sheep rearers, and 7,880 kg oil crushing and 5,653 metres of finishing facilities.

The state government was providing skill development training to unemployed youths through the Khadi Village Industries Board, Skill Development Corporation, and Industrial Training Centres, he added.

The minister said that revised pay scales would be provided to the employees of the board.

He directed the officers concerned to fill vacant posts in the board at the earliest.