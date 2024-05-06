39 get offer letters at placement drive

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 5

During a placement drive by Sri Sai University here yesterday, 39 students received offer letters for employment at various institutions. Addressing mediapersons, vice-chancellor Ashok Sarial said over 150 students from the university and neighbouring colleges registered themselves for employment.

International company e-Clerks selected 39 students after conducting group discussions and personal interviews.

Twenty-three students of Sri Sai University were successful in getting employment, while 16 students were selected from neighbouring colleges — Vikram Batra Government College(Palampur), MCM DAV College (Kangra), KLB DAV (Palampur) and Sri Sai Group of Institutes, Badhani.

Nine students were selected from various departments of the university for management-related jobs. Additionally, eight were selected from the chemistry department, 3 from mathematics and one each from physics, botany and computer application.

The vice-chancellor of the university congratulated the selected students. He said the university’s priority was to prepare students to become career oriented while studying.

The university had conducted three placement drives since February, he added. All selected students are in the final year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Placement director Sulakshay Murgai said talks were underway for placement drives with eight other companies, and students would likely be informed about the dates of these event in May or June.

Chancellor SK Punj congratulated the administration and staff for the success of the placement drive.

