39 pine trees axed illegally in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 3

The Kasauli police registered a case of theft on a complaint made by a forest official after 39 pine trees were found felled at the Chabal beat in Dharampur forest range on Thursday.

Forest guard Charan Singh, patrolling Chabal ki Dhar in Kasauli, found that some trees were found axed from forestland. He said the range officer at Dharampur inspected the site and found 39 trees and 13 sapling of pine trees axed according to the complaint lodged with the police.

During the inspection, forest officials observed that felling of trees might be done with the intention of constructing a road. The axed trees were found lying at the spot and the wood had not been taken away.

The police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC for theft and Section 32 and 33 of the Indian Forest Act and further probe was under way, said DSP, Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan.