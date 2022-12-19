3L fruit plants to be distributed in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

The Horticulture Department will provide around three lakh planting material of apple and other fruits in Shimla district. It will also include imported grafted plants and rootstocks.

“The distribution of these plants will start in the last week of December at block level. First the plants will be given to the growers who have placed the demand, and later on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Karam Singh Verma, Joint Director, Horticulture Department.

Singh said the demand for new varieties had increased for better yield. “The quality of the conventional varieties is declining, so the demand for new ones in rising.” He said growers could visit their nearby HDO offices for the plants. “They’ll have to pay Rs 100 for rootstocks and Rs 150 to Rs 400 for grafted plants.”

