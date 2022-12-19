3L fruit plants to be distributed in Shimla district

Shimla, December 18
The Horticulture Department will provide around three lakh planting material of apple and other fruits in Shimla district. It will also include imported grafted plants and rootstocks.
“The distribution of these plants will start in the last week of December at block level. First the plants will be given to the growers who have placed the demand, and later on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Karam Singh Verma, Joint Director, Horticulture Department.
Singh said the demand for new varieties had increased for better yield. “The quality of the conventional varieties is declining, so the demand for new ones in rising.” He said growers could visit their nearby HDO offices for the plants. “They’ll have to pay Rs 100 for rootstocks and Rs 150 to Rs 400 for grafted plants.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...