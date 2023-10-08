3rd landslide on NH-5 at Kinnaur in a month; debris cleared, traffic restored

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

Vehicular movement on the National Highway-5 remained suspended for several hours following a massive landslide at Chaura in Kinnaur district this morning. Heavy rocks and debris blocked the road.

Latest landslips on the National Highway A landslide occurred in the Negulsari area on September 8; the NH remained blocked for around 10 days

Another massive landslide occurred in the same area on October 5, disrupting traffic for over seven hours

The landslide on Saturday occurred at a distance of around 5 km from the Negulsari landslide site

The highway was later cleared by the NH wing of the PWD and traffic restored. This is the third massive landslide in the district within a month. No loss of life or property was, however, reported.

On September 8, a massive landslide occurred in the Negulsari area of the district after which the highway had remained blocked for around 10 days. On October 5, another landslide occurred in the same area, disrupting traffic for over seven hours.

The latest landslide occurred at a distance of around 5 km from the Negulsari landslide site.

Talking to The Tribune, Anand Kumar Sharma, Assistant Engineer, PWD (NH), Negulsari, said, “The area has become an active landslide zone. The recent heavy rainfall has rendered the hill fragile, leading to frequent landslides.”

“We cannot do much, but only wait and watch till the area attains stability or passivity before taking any measures to improve things. We have, however, started rock bolting in the area for stabilising rock excavations,” he added.

Local residents, tourists and other commuters were a harried lot as they remained stranded for hours on both sides of the landslide site. Local residents have urged the administration to find a permanent solution to the issue. The road is important from tourism point of view and maintaining the supply of essential goods to the armed forces manning the border.

#Kinnaur #Shimla