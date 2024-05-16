4,222 seek to exercise franchise from home in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, May 15

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said micro- observers will be on duty at all critical polling stations in the district on the polling day. Presiding over a training workshop for micro-observers, he said 51 out of the total 516 polling stations in the district have been declared as ‘critical’ booths.

The DC added that on the day of polling, mock polling would be conducted at all booths in the presence of polling agents of political parties and in case a unit malfunctions, it would be replaced immediately. He said voting will be held from 7 am till 6 pm.

The DC said of the 11,993 voters, who were eligible to cast their votes from home, only 4,222 have filled forms to exercise the option. He said voters above 85 years and disabled voters could avail the option of voting from their homes. He said 25 mobile teams have been constituted to reach out to these voters and conduct the proceedings with secrecy.

