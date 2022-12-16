Himachal Pradesh University: 4.38% variation found after third evaluation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 15

The committee that was set up to look into the poor result of BSc and BCom first year students in the colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University has reported a variation of 4.38 per cent in the results between the first and third evaluation of the answer sheets.

No fault in online system The committee did not find any fault in the online system. Scanning and marking of the answer sheets was found to be alright. -- Prof Kulbhushan Chandel, head of the five-member committee

“It’s a minor deviation. It means just four out of 100 students who had failed in the first evaluation have passed now,” said Professor Kulbhushan Chandel, the head of the five-member committee.“The pass percentage as per the second examiner had improved by 13.4 per cent, but the marks allotted by the first examiner and third examiner are more or less similar,” he said.

The committee found that a majority of the students has failed in environment science and language papers. “On checking with the principals of several colleges, we found that many colleges do not have teacher for environment sciences. In view of that, the committee unanimously decided to grant five marks as grace in environment science. This will improve the result a little more,” said Professor Chandel.

As per the university, the result in BSc first year was 31 per cent and in B Com first year it was 58 per cent. The below par result, especially in BSc first year, was followed by protests in various colleges in the state with the students alleging that the faulty online evaluation was the reason behind the poor result.

Chandel, however, said that the committee did not find any fault in the online system, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). “No fault was found in the ERP system. Scanning and marking of the answer sheets was found to be alright,” he said.

The committee said that results were mainly delayed because of the strike of teachers for nearly two months and election duty.

