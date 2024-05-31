4,895 officials on poll duty in Mandi

Mandi, May 30
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said 1,195 polling parties have departed for their respective polling stations in Mandi district today. With additional polling teams, consisting solely of women and disabled staff, for 22 booths are scheduled to depart on May 31.
Mandi, with 1,217 polling booths, is set for voting on June 1, with 4,895 officials deployed to facilitate smooth election process.
To ensure transparency, webcasting will cover 611 stations, with videography and photography for booths 61 and 529, respectively.
The DC assured measures against heatwaves, including fans, cold water, and sun protection canopies. Moreover, eight stations have been designated as green polling stations, promoting eco-consciousness with environment-friendly materials.
The world’s highest polling station, Tashigang, with just 62 voters, has been transformed into a model polling station in Lahaul and Spiti district.
Located at an elevation of 15,256 feet, Tashigang gained global attention during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for its unique setting and role in democracy.
