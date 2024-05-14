4 candidates file papers from Kangra-Chamba

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 13

District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said on Monday, four candidates had filed their nomination papers from the Kangra-Chamba parliamentary constituency.

Rekha Rani of Lahru village in Kangra district filed her nomination papers as a candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party. Vijay Kumar of Natehar village from Kangra filed as covering candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party. Sanjeev Guleria of Sulyali village, in Kangra filed paper from the All India Forward Bloc Party and Kehar Singh of Kangaihan village in Kangra filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

District Election Officer said the nominations could be filed until May 14. He said nomination papers would be scrutinised on May 15, while the date for withdrawal of nominations was May 17. Voting will be held on June 1, and the counting of votes will be on June 4.

