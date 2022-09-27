4 court firing accused brought to Nalagarh on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 26

The police today brought four gangsters, involved in the August 29 firing incident outside the Nalagarh court, from Delhi on production warrant.

They were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Counter Intelligence, Special Cell, earlier this month. The Nalagarh police will probe the incident where an unsuccessful attempt was made to free undertrial Ajay alias Sunny arrested in a highway shoot-out case of 2020 in May.

Navdeep Singh, DSP, Baddi, said, “Four accused Vakeel, Pargat, Gurjant and Ajay Mental were brought to Nalagarh on production warrant and produced before a local court which remanded them to four days in police custody.”

All four have criminal history. Vakeel (24) is a resident of Pai village in Kaithal and was arrested from the Karnal bypass on September 2. Pargat Singh (28) is a resident of Khoje Majra village in Sirhind district. He was apprehended on September 2 from Patto Hira Singh in Moga. Gurjant Singh (24) is a resident of Nangal Baraudi village in Kharar. He was held on September 5 from Haddo village in Samrala. Ajay alias Mental (22) is a resident of Sector-17, Panchkula.

While Vakeel, Pargat and Gurjant were the participants in the firing incident at the Nalagarh court, Mental had supplied logistics, etc.

Though the Nalagarh police had registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder, according to the Delhi Police, the firing was aimed at freeing their accomplice Ajay alias Sunny.

Apart from sharing the video footage with the Delhi Police, little had been done by SIT to arrest the accused, who had fled the area after firing. Their arrest came as a relief to the Nalagarh police which had failed to send police teams to other states to arrest them. Though a police team interrogated the accused in Delhi, it failed to yield any result.

The Delhi Police claimed to have unearthed a major terror-gangster link with the arrest of six gangsters involved in this case.

