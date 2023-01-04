4-day Children's Science Congress concludes at IIT-Mandi campus

Mandi, January 3
The 30th state-level Children’s Science Congress concluded today on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, at Kamand. Congress MLA Rajesh Dharmani was the chief guest on the occasion.
The four-day programme, which began on December 31, was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).
Dr SS Randhawa, Principal Scientific Officer, HIMCOSTE, welcomed the guests. Satpal Dhiman, Joint Member Secretary of the council, gave an overview of the congress. By giving an example of renowned inventor Thomas Alva Edison, he reflected upon the thought that each child has his own potential and that needs to be nurtured for achieving success.
After screening of HIMCOSTE documentary, a cultural dance by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mandi, mesmerised one and all.
Dharmani said Himachal Pradesh, also known as Dev Bhumi all over the world, was well known for its natural beauty and therefore the state needed to be carbon neutral.
About 25,000 students participated in the programme from across the state covering about 2,000 schools.
