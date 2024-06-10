4-day film fest in Mandi from June 27

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

The vibrant city of Mandi, renowned as the cultural hub of Himachal Pradesh, is gearing up to host its inaugural film festival. Spearheaded by filmmaker Pawan Sharma, who had directed films like Brina and Karim Mohammad, the event promises a cinematic extravaganza from June 27 to 30.

Pawan Sharma hails from Mandi district. He is keen to organise this event successfully. Under the joint auspices of the Himachal International Film Festival and Rattan Jeweller, the festival aims to showcase a diverse selection of around 39 regional, art-house and foreign films, providing audiences with a rich cinematic experiences.

Addressing the media persons here today, Pawan Sharma expressed the festival’s mission to bring quality cinema to the masses, emphasising the pivotal role of films as a reflection of society. With focus on nationally and internationally acclaimed productions, the festival aims to steer discourse and highlight societal issues. As part of its outreach, the festival will curate screenings for school children, featuring award-winning films from around the globe.

Highlighting the linguistic and cultural diversity of cinema, Sharma said the festival would feature films in various languages, including Gujarati, Himachali, Marathi and Bengali, alongside art-house productions and international festival winners.

“The festival’s inaugural day will be dedicated to Himachali cinema, celebrating narratives rooted in the state’s rich culture, breath-taking landscapes and vibrant communities. Films like “The Rabbit House,” set in a picturesque village in Kullu district, and “Chitta,” helmed by a young Himachali director, exemplify this commitment to local storytelling. The festival will also pay respect to esteemed artists like Niraj Sood and Sapna, who have left an indelible mark on the film industry from Mandi,” said Sharma.

“In addition to screenings, the festival will host engaging discussions on cinema’s societal impact, providing a platform for renowned film critics and artists to exchange perspectives. A city-wide rally, involving Mandi’s cultural organisations, will further galvanise support for the art. Moreover, historic landmarks like Bijai High School will be transformed into cultural hubs, akin to Shimla’s Gaiety Theatre, fostering art preservation and promotion,” he asserted.

As the festival approaches, anticipation mounts with Mandi’s luminaries set to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognising their invaluable contributions to the cultural tapestry.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi