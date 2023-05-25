4-day SFI event in Kullu from June 7

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) will organise a four-day national conference in Kullu to discuss issues pertaining to the National Education Policy-2020, rights of students, corruption in the education sector, changes in syllabus and unemployment.

Amit Thakur, state secretary of the SFI state unit, said, “The national-level conference will be held from June 7 to 10 in Kullu and 210 union members will participate in it.”