4-day SFI event in Kullu from June 7

Shimla, May 24
The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) will organise a four-day national conference in Kullu to discuss issues pertaining to the National Education Policy-2020, rights of students, corruption in the education sector, changes in syllabus and unemployment.
Amit Thakur, state secretary of the SFI state unit, said, “The national-level conference will be held from June 7 to 10 in Kullu and 210 union members will participate in it.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN