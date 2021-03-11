4 killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Four people, including three women, died while two others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Shimla on Thursday evening.

The commuters were on their way to attending a wedding when their Maruti Alto car fell down the 100-metre-deep gorge near Puna crusher point on the Kashapat link road in Rampur Bushahr of Shimla district.

The deceased were identified as Lata Devi, 45; Anjali, 22; Manorama Devi, 43; and Girish, residents of Kashapat and Jogri villages.

Police said driver Ashok Kumar and another occupant Kuldeep sustained injuries, adding the two have been admitted to a hospital in Khaneri near here.

Rampur sub-divisional police official Chandra Shekhar said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC and investigation was under way. With PTI