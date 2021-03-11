4 Delhi tourists die in Kullu as SUV rolls down gorge

Kullu, May 16

Four tourists, including a woman, were killed and three injured as the SUV (DL-1NA-2124) they were travelling in rolled down a gorge near Ghiyagi village on the Banjar-Jalori Pass road here yesterday.

All occupants of the vehicle (XUV500) were employees of a private bank in Delhi. They were returning to Banjar from Jalori Pass when the brakes of their vehicle failed and it fell into the gorge.

Residents came to know about the accident the next morning after which they informed the police. They also helped the authorities in rescuing the injured and retrieving the bodies. The injured were taken to a Kullu hospital.

Kullu ASP Sagar Chander said the deceased were identified as Harshiv Sehgal (28) of Delhi, Vishwas Sardana (26) of Karnal, Saloni (27) of Uttar Pradesh and Vinayak Pandey of Zirakpur in Punjab. Injured Aashtha (26) of Delhi, Sakshi Singhal of Lucknow and Vivek were undergoing treatment at the Kullu hospital, he added. — OC

Brake failure