4 Delhi tourists die in Kullu as SUV rolls down gorge

Kullu, May 16
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed and three injured as the SUV (DL-1NA-2124) they were travelling in rolled down a gorge near Ghiyagi village on the Banjar-Jalori Pass road here yesterday.
All occupants of the vehicle (XUV500) were employees of a private bank in Delhi. They were returning to Banjar from Jalori Pass when the brakes of their vehicle failed and it fell into the gorge.
Residents came to know about the accident the next morning after which they informed the police. They also helped the authorities in rescuing the injured and retrieving the bodies. The injured were taken to a Kullu hospital.
Kullu ASP Sagar Chander said the deceased were identified as Harshiv Sehgal (28) of Delhi, Vishwas Sardana (26) of Karnal, Saloni (27) of Uttar Pradesh and Vinayak Pandey of Zirakpur in Punjab. Injured Aashtha (26) of Delhi, Sakshi Singhal of Lucknow and Vivek were undergoing treatment at the Kullu hospital, he added. — OC
Brake failure
- The occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were employees of a private bank in Delhi.
- They were returning to Banjar from Jalori Pass when their vehicle’s brakes failed.
- Locals came to know about the mishap on Monday morning and informed the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi mosque survey ends; petitioners say ‘Shivling’ found
Shrine panel refutes claim | Varanasi court orders sealing o...
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet begins in Delhi, Afghanistan on agenda
Pak, China join India, Russia & other nations for talks on s...
National Green Tribunal asks Bihar, Uttar Pradesh for data on bodies found floating in Ganga
Covid: Also seeks details of bodies buried on river banks
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai