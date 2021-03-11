4 die, two hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Four persons, including three women, died on the spot, while two other sustained serious injuries, when a vehicle (HP03C- 0391) they were travelling in fell into a 100-metre deep gorge near Pune on the Kashapat-Taklech road in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, last evening. The commuters were on their way to attend a wedding when the tragedy struck.

The deceased have been identified as Lata Devi, Anjali, Girish, Manorama Devi, residents of Kashapat and Jogri village, while driver Ashok Kumar and another occupant Kuldeep sustained injuries. A case has been registered under Sections 279 A and 304 A of the IPC. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of the accident, the police said.