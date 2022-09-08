4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

Five projects of Rs 85.23 crore related to the construction of four flyovers and one tunnel will help in easing traffic congestion on major junctions like Khalini, Vidhan Sabha, MLA crossing, Chakkar bypass and Dhalli. These points have become traffic bottlenecks over the years, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap here today.

Kashyap participated in the Fourth City Advisory Forum of Shimla Smart City Limited that was presided over by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. He said that the Smart City project had improved the facade of the city and a good progress had been made on it.

He said Shimla Smart City Limited was executing 22 projects worth Rs 122.30 crore related to the construction of parking lots that would help in decongesting roads and ensuring smooth vehicular movement. Three big parking lots were being built near the IGMC and Hospital under the project.

Kashyap said that Rs 33 crore had been allocated for the stabilisation of the Ridge. “The work will be undertaken in two phases. Phase I will be for the stretch from Gaiety Theater to Padam Dev Complex while phase II will be from Padam Dev Complex to DAV School,” he added. A detailed presentation on the Smart City project was also given.

