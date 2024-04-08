4 govt teachers in dock for ‘promoting’ private school

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 7

The state government has issued show-cause notices to four government school teachers for allegedly recommending a private school at Chalwara in Jawali to parents to enrol their wards in that school. The notices were issued yesterday after videos of five teachers went viral on social media.

Video grabs show government school teachers holding the prospectus of the private school in Jawali.

Four teachers who have been given three days to reply to the notice. Two lecturers from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Gharjarot and one lecturer from GSSS, Harsar, have been served notice by the Deputy Director, Secondary education, Dharamsala. Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Dharamsala, has served the notice on one Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of GSSS Sidharpur-Ghat in the Jawali assembly constituency.

The fifth TGT serving in a government school in Bhatiyat Assembly constituency of Chamba district is yet to be served notice by the Deputy Director, Chamba.

Secondary Education Deputy Director Mahinder Dhiman told The Tribune that the replies of the teachers would be submitted to the Director (Education), Shimla, and if their replies were found unsatisfactory, a departmental disciplinary action could be taken against them. He said as government teachers, they were not supposed to recommend students admission to the private school.

He revealed that five teachers included three male and two female teachers.

The viral clips of the government teachers had been prepared on the premises of Tripta Public School, Chalwara, in Jawali. In the clips,some of these teachers are also seen holding prospectus of the private school. The teachers are seen praising management, studies, teaching and non-teaching staff of the private school.

One of the teachers claims that the school is the best in the area, while another praises the academic environment and learning skills in the private institute.

The wards of these government school teachers are studying in the private school.

In the video clips, they are also seen sharing their experience after getting their children admitted to the school.

