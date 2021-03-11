4 health ATMs to be set up in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 21

Four health ATMs will be set up in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti to upgrade health system. To be set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, these ATMs will have a provision of conducting 58 medical tests in digitally operated machine.

About the system Health ATM is a one-stop digital touch-point integrated machine designed to diagnose all chronic disease

ATMs will have a provision of conducting 58 medical tests in digital machine

These ATMs will be set up at Keylong, Udaipur and Shansha while one would be set up in mobile health van

Chief Medical Officer, Lahaul and Spiti, Dr Madan Bandhu said that the health ATM is a one-stop digital touch-point integrated machine designed to diagnose all chronic disease, delivering primary care and diagnostics.

ATM for healthcare will have the built-in latest diagnostic equipment for the diagnosis of basic vitals in cardiology, neurology, pulmonary testing, gynaecology and clinical diagnostic and life-saving equipment.

“Like an ATM in a bank, Health ATM is a touch-screen kiosk hardware, designed for managing health-related information which allows individuals to access their personal health information through any Internet connected web browser. To operate these ATMs in the district, trained health staff would be deployed,” he said.

Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Technical Education Minister, who represents the Lahaul and Spiti, said “A demo was given at Shimla successfully by the service provider about their health ATM. So, I have decided to set up four health ATMs in Lahaul valley in the first phase. The cost of one ATM is Rs 15 lakh. This district would be the first in Himachal to introduce the services for the convenience of people in the remote region of Himachal.”

“These ATMs would be set up at Keylong, Udaipur and Shansha while one would be set up in mobile health van,” he said. “The state government has sanctioned sum of Rs 60 lakh and the facility would be set up in the district soon,” he added.