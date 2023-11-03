4 held for murder of youth in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Kullu, November 2

Four persons have been arrested in the case of murder of a youth of Hawai village in Garsa valley of this district. The body of Harish Chand (28) was found soaked in blood on the road in Shaundadhar of Garsa valley yesterday. Harish had gone to Kullu to witness the Dasehra festival but did not return home till night. The family members of Harish had suspected foul play.

The police have arrested Chet Ram and Rakesh Kumar of Marot, Heera Lal of Diyaradhara and Chet Ram of Hawaii on suspicion. The accused were interrogated by the police at Bhuntar police station, after which they confessed to have committed the crime.

