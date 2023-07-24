4 houses damaged by falling trees

Dalhousie, July 23
As per an official report, four houses in Lakkarmandi village near Dalhousie were damaged when deodar trees fell onto them on Saturday.
The incident occurred as a result of heavy rain that caused uprooting of the trees.
Upon receiving information regarding the damage, officials promptly rushed to the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...