4 HPU students get UGC Fellowship

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Four differently abled PhD scholars of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have been selected for the prestigious UGC Fellowship for persons with disabilities.

One of these PhD scholars is Muskan, a singer who is visually impaired. HPU Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal congratulated them on their achievement. He said that the university was proud of their feat.

Muskan

Besides Muskan, Vinod Yogacharya from the Yoga Department and Rajneesh from the Commerce Department have also got the fellowship. Nodal Officer for Disability Affairs Ajai Srivastava said that the fourth scholar, who had got the UGC Fellowship, was ineligible as he had got a job.

Rajneesh

The university has provided many facilities to differently abled students, including free education and hostel facility, accessible library with talking software, one supernumerary seat in PhD in each department and free transport from hostels to the campus.

