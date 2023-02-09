4 children die as fire breaks out in 2 huts in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Una, February 9
Three siblings were among four people burnt alive after a fire broke out in two huts in Amb sub-division of Una district, officials said on Thursday.
SHO Ashish Pathania said the thatched huts of Bhadeshwar Das and Ramesh Das, who hail from Bihar's Darbhanga district, caught fire on Wednesday night.
The deceased were Ramesh Das's three children, Neetu (14), Golu Kumar (7), Shivam Kumar (6) and their relative Kalidas's son Sonu Kumar (17).
Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the fire from spreading further, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the incident and asked authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISIL-K threatened to launch terrorist attacks against embassies of India, China, and Iran in Afghanistan: UN report
The revelations are made in a report by UN Secretary-General...
PFI wanted to turn India into Islamic state by 2047: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad
The ATS states this in its chargesheet filed in a local cour...
Indians among 91,000 laid off in US in January this year
Online petition launched to extend grace period for H-1B vis...
US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India
India is one of the very few countries where applications fo...
Pakistani drone spotted near IB in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, returns after BSF troops open fire
The BSF troops fire 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and als...