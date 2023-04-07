4-lane highway to link Hoshiarpur,Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 6

The Government of India has approved one more four-lane highway for Himachal Pradesh. Official sources said the 85-kilometre highway would be constructed from Hoshiarpur to Nadaun via Garget, Amb and Neharian. The highway will touch three districts of the state — Una, Kangra and Hamirpur. The highway will be connected with Kangra-Shimla four-lane at Nadaun.

The Ministry of Surface Transport, Government of India, has already released Rs 20 crore for the appointment of a consultant and preparation the detailed project report (DPR) for this highway. This road is a double-lane highway and being looked after by the national highway wing of the state Public Works Department (PWD).

The four-lane highway will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after the completion of all formalities like acquisition of land, forest and environment clearances and shifting of transmission line and other infrastructure from the existing road.

The Hoshiarpur-Amb highway falls among the strategic highways of the country. The Government of India has already approved the construction of a two-lane highway from Toni Devi (Hamirpur) to Mandi. Its construction has already been taken up after the acquisition of land by the NH wing of the state PWD. The Government of India has given two years to the state government to complete this road.