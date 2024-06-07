 4-laning project dust a menace to commuters : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  4-laning project dust a menace to commuters

Hurry to escape dust, poor visibility causing accidents

Commuters struggle through the dust-covered 'Rajol-45 miles' stretch of the road.



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 6

The ongoing four-laning work of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway has been causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters on the ‘Rajol-45 miles’ stretch. It has become extremely difficult for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, passing through this stretch to navigate through the clouds of dust.

To make matters worse, the stretch witnesses a heavy rush of vehicles.

The hurry to get past the dusty stretch of the road, coupled with poor visibility , is resulting in frequent accidents. The upcoming monsoons are likely to make the conditions worse as the water drainage here is yet to be completed.

The construction company engaged in the four-laning work is supposed to regularly sprinkle water to control the dust.

However, the “negligence” of the construction firm in this regard is resulting in dust storms, causing multiple problems not just to the commuters but also to the area residents.

In the current dry and hot weather, the dust has given rise to breathing problems, with residents calling the construction company out for its “sheer callousness”.

Suresh, who commutes to Kangra daily, said, “Every day, we are facing this challenge, risking our lives while driving through these clouds of dust. The problem increases exponentially when a heavy vehicle is ahead of you. Our clothes often get ruined.”

According to Vikas Surjewala, the project director of the company carrying out the construction work, there are two-three tankers employed to sprinkle water.

When asked as to what provision had been made keeping in view the upcoming monsoons, he said people were not cooperating with the company in finalising the drainage systems.

The construction of culverts was getting delayed on account of it, he added. Talking to The Tribune, Shahpur SDM Kartar Chand said, “We have written to the company several times, after which it immediately provides relief by employing sprinkling vehicles. However, sadly, it lasts only for a short duration of time and the situation becomes hopeless again.”

