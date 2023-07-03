 4 mining zones created, but govt fails to post geologists : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 4 mining zones created, but govt fails to post geologists

4 mining zones created, but govt fails to post geologists

4 mining zones created, but govt fails to post geologists

To effectively deal with illegal mining in the state, the previous BJP government had created four zones in Himachal Pradesh with their head offices in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan districts. - File photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, July 2

To effectively deal with illegal mining in the state, the previous BJP government had created four zones in Himachal Pradesh with their head offices in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan districts.

AREAS UNDER ZONES

Zone Districts

Zone 1 Shimla, Chamba and Kinnaur

Zone 2 Una, Kangra and Hamirpur

Zone 3 Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur

Zone 4 Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti

However, even after nine months the state government has not posted officers at their zonal headquarters. The zonal heads of Mandi, Kangra and Solan districts are still functioning from Shimla. District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia says that state geologist Sanjeev Kumar, who is heading the Kangra zone, is still operating from Shimla.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Himachal Pradesh High Court had expressed serious concerns over the rise in illegal mining and environmental degradation in the state. On the directions of the NGT, the government had recently delegated powers to the SDMs to confiscate properties of the persons involved in illegal mining.

The zonal heads have not been transferred despite space constraint in the state capital. The government had vacated the Udyog Bhawan in Shimla, which housed the office of state geologists to set up new benches of the HP High Court. The office of geologists has been shifted to Vikasnagar, where also there is limited space. Each zone headed by a state geologist has a staff of four or five persons. They can be accommodated in government buildings at Solan, Dharamsala and Mandi.

Illegal mining has become a major cause for concern, especially in Kangra, Una and Solan districts. The new arrangement has failed to curb the illegal activity, which is causing a daily loss in lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer, besides resulting in the over exploitation of natural resources.

According to a notification issued by the government, “Zone 1 comprises the districts of Shimla, Chamba and Kinnaur while Zone 2 includes Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts have been placed in Zone 3 while Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts have been included in Zone 4.”

NGT concerned over illegal mining

  • The NGT and the Himachal Pradesh High Court had expressed serious concerns over the rise in illegal mining and environmental degradation in the state
  • On the directions of the NGT, the government had recently delegated powers to the SDMs to confiscate properties of the persons involved in illegal mining
  • The zonal heads have not been transferred despite space constraint in the state capital
  • Illegal mining has become a major cause for concern, especially in Kangra, Una and Solan districts as the new arrangement has failed to curb the nefarious activity

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

4
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

6
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

7
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

10
Punjab

Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Air Force station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Three arrested on murder charge

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Blood donation camp held