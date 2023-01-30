4 months on, Kullu hospital resumes ultrasound facility

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 29

The ultrasound machine of the Kullu Regional Hospital became operational yesterday after a span of about four months.

Even while the transfer order of Dr Praveen Kumar, MD, radiodiagnosis, to Kullu, were cancelled on January 24, the hospital authorities found an alternative way and started the facility for the public through an ultrasonologist.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur reviewed the facility.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nag Raj Panwar said the machine had been registered to allow operations by ultrasonologist Dr Suresh. He said after the transfer of a radiologist on September 30 last year, efforts were on to immediately provide the ultrasound facility, especially to pregnant women. The CMO said the service was resumed after complying with the necessary formalities.

There are two posts of radiologist in the hospital, but both are lying vacant since October last year. Earlier too, both the posts were lying vacant since November 2021. After protests by Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur and the High Court orders after a PIL was filed by Zila Parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar, a radiologist joined here on July 29.

However, he was again transferred only after two months on September 30, leaving both the posts vacant. On January 24, an MD, radiodiagnosis, was transferred to Kullu, but the orders were cancelled even before his joining.

Patients, especially the expectant mothers, are a harried lot and have been forced to visit private medical institutions, which charge somewhere around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per test.

Residents have lauded the efforts of the hospital administration and the government to resume the ultrasound facility, which will be available at nominal rates and even free of cost for many patients.

At present, four of 37 posts of doctor are vacant in the Kullu Regional Hospital and various others are are unfilled in the Civil Hospital, Community Health Centre and Primary Health Centre of the district.

