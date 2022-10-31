4 selected for national tourneys

Four players of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur, have been selected for national-level tournaments. A Class VIII student, Meena Kumari, has been selected for the National-Level Women Weightlifting Tournament after winning a silver medal at the State Weightlifting Tournament at Nalagarh. Earlier, Rishabh Garhwal and Anshit Chiv, students of the same school, got selected for the National Weightlifting Tournament by winning gold in the state tournament. Diksha Thakur, a Class VIII student, has also been selected for the National Basketball Tournament.

RKMV wins volleyball tournament

Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalya (RKMV), Shimla, defeated the host, Government College, Sanjauli, in the final match to emerge as the champion in the Inter-College Volleyball Championship. RKMV girls won four sets, beating the host college by 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23. Women team of HPU, Shimla, finished at the third spot. Twenty-two colleges from across the state took part in the tournament.

Moot court competition at HPNLU

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, organised the 3rd HPNLU National Moot Court Competition in association with the National Human Rights Commission from October 28 to 30. The final oral rounds of the competition took place on Sunday and a seven-judge Bench was set up for assessing the participants. The team from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow, was adjudged winner while the team from SASTRA Deemed University, Thanjavur, bagged the second position. Harsh Rana of University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University, bagged the best speaker (male) award. Muthu Srinithi R of the Thanjavur varsity won the best speaker (female) award.

Duttnagar school bags three gold

Students of DAV School, Duttnagar, Rampur Bushahr won three gold medals in boxing in the three-day Inter-DAV State Championship. Subari Saroch bagged the gold medal in the 49-50 kg category, Stuti in the 45 kg category and Chirag in the 57-60 kg category. The tournament held at Parwanoo in Solan concluded on Sunday. School Principal Dr Mukta congratulated the students on their performance.