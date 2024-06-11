 4 students expelled from Himachal Pradesh's Tanda medical college for ragging : The Tribune India

4 students expelled from Himachal Pradesh's Tanda medical college for ragging

Fine of Rs 1 lakh each imposed on 2 students of 2019 batch while Rs 50,000 each on 2022 batch students

A ragging incident in the Tanda medical college had claimed life of a student, and the incident made national headlines. Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 11

Two incidents of ragging have been reported from Tanda medical college in which action has been taken against four medical students. As per the information available, the anti-ragging committee of Tanda medical college has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on two medical students from 2019 batch and expelled them from college for a period of one year. In another case, fine of Rs 50,000 each has been imposed on two 2022 batch students and they have been expelled from the college for a period of 6 months on the charges of ragging.

This is the highest ever fine imposed on students in the Tanda medical college for any kind of offence.

Sources said that two medical students of 2019 batch resorted to ragging of two of their juniors of 2020 batch. In another incident that occurred on June 5, two students of 2022 batch resorted to ragging of their juniors.

About 8 students who faced ragging, instead of reporting the matter to the Tanda medical college authorities, filed an online complaint with National Medical Council (NMC). NMC wrote to the authorities of the Tanda medical college, which referred the matter to the anti-ragging committee of the college.

The principal of Tanda medical college, Dr Milap Sharma, when contacted on the phone, admitted that four students, including two students of 2019 and 2022 batch each have been expelled from the college on the charges of ragging. A heavy fine has also been imposed on the students guilty so that it acts as a deterrent in future, he said.

A ragging incident in the Tanda medical college had claimed life of a student, Aman Kachroo. That incident made national headlines, after which the college authorities took the strictest possible action against any ragging incident.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

