4 students expelled from Himachal Pradesh's Tanda medical college for ragging

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, June 11
Two incidents of ragging have been reported from Tanda medical college in which action has been taken against four medical students. As per the information available, the anti-ragging committee of Tanda medical college has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on two medical students from 2019 batch and expelled them from college for a period of one year. In another case, fine of Rs 50,000 each has been imposed on two 2022 batch students and they have been expelled from the college for a period of 6 months on the charges of ragging.
This is the highest ever fine imposed on students in the Tanda medical college for any kind of offence.
Sources said that two medical students of 2019 batch resorted to ragging of two of their juniors of 2020 batch. In another incident that occurred on June 5, two students of 2022 batch resorted to ragging of their juniors.
About 8 students who faced ragging, instead of reporting the matter to the Tanda medical college authorities, filed an online complaint with National Medical Council (NMC). NMC wrote to the authorities of the Tanda medical college, which referred the matter to the anti-ragging committee of the college.
The principal of Tanda medical college, Dr Milap Sharma, when contacted on the phone, admitted that four students, including two students of 2019 and 2022 batch each have been expelled from the college on the charges of ragging. A heavy fine has also been imposed on the students guilty so that it acts as a deterrent in future, he said.
A ragging incident in the Tanda medical college had claimed life of a student, Aman Kachroo. That incident made national headlines, after which the college authorities took the strictest possible action against any ragging incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Sanctity of NEET-UG exam affected, need answers': Supreme Court seeks NTA’s response to paper leak allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling for a...
J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 picked up for questioning
Security forces sound high alert in Jammu and Rajouri distri...
Signing in: Modi-led new government gets into work gear as ministers assume charge
The four big frontline portfolios stay the same -- Amit Shah...
Amit Shah takes charge as Union home minister, says will build Bharat as bulwark against terror, Naxals
After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the secon...
Haryana government ‘deliberately’, ‘illegally’ halting water supply to Delhi: Atishi
In a press conference here, Atishi alleges that the Haryana ...