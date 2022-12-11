4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 10

The Congress today unanimously picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time legislator from Nadaun in Hamirpur, as the Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy after hectic lobbying and political developments for the past two days.

The elevation of Sukhu to the top post has been far from smooth with stiff opposition from state Congress president Pratibha Singh amid hectic political lobbying.

Forging a consensus on Sukhu (58) was not easy with Pratibha vehemently being opposed to his occupying the top post. The reason for her resistance is not hard to guess as Sukhu never hesitated in criticising and even taking on a towering personality like the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

The oath of the CM and the Deputy CM will take place on the Ridge at noon tomorrow, but it is not certain whether ministers will take oath along with Sukhu.

Even as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was underway in the Opposition lounge of the Vidhan Sabha to finalise Sukhu’s name, loyalists of Pratibha Singh kept raising slogans like “Hamari CM kaisi ho, Rani Sahiba jaisi ho” in her favour outside. The political drama did not end there as four MLAs, all loyalists of Pratibha, arrived at the CLP meeting almost half an hour late.

It is reliably learnt that Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel conveyed the decision of the high command that Sukhu would be the CM and Agnihotri the Deputy CM. Following this, a resolution was moved supporting Sukhu as the CM by Agnihotri and was seconded by Chander Kumar, MLA from Kangra. The atmosphere was so charged that it even became difficult to facilitate safe movement of Sukhu from the meeting venue till his car to go to the Raj Bhavan. Finally, Sukhu loyalist MLAs made a cordon around him and escorted him to his car. He then drove to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government.

Despite holding a CLP meeting yesterday at Congress Bhawan and seeking individual opinion of the 40 MLAs, the team of central observers, Bhagel and Congress incharge of state affairs Rajeev Shukla, failed to forge a consensus. Fresh round of meetings began this morning as the central observers managed to pacify five-time Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri, a frontrunner for the top post, following which the final decision came about.

It is reliably learnt that Pratibha, after being told that she would not be made the CM, lobbied to get the Deputy CM’s post for her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh, who has won for the second time from the Shimla (Rural) constituency. However, the party high command turned down the move on the plea that this was not feasible keeping the seniority of other MLAs in mind. Agnihotri, who has been a minister earlier too, was not keen to be a deputy to Sukhu but had no choice but to relent.

1st Cong leader from lower Himachal on top post

A product of student politics, four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh, who died in 2021

With the party bagging its first victory without the charismatic Virbhadra, Sukhu’s elevation makes it clear the Congress is ready to move on

Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhu (58) used to run a milk counter in Chhota Shimla in his early days

A relentless fighter, he remained state unit chief for six years (2013- 2019) despite often being at loggerheads with Virbhadra

Won for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun, retained seat in 2007 but was defeated in 2012; he won again in 2017 & 2022

1st Cong leader from lower Himachal to occupy top post

Second CM from Hamirpur district after BJP’s PK Dhumal

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to attend

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the oath-taking ceremony

It is not certain whether ministers will also take oath along with CM-designate Sukhvinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri

