 4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today : The Tribune India

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Newly elected Congress Legislature Party leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being greeted as state party chief Pratibha Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel look on, in Shimla on Saturday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 10

The Congress today unanimously picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time legislator from Nadaun in Hamirpur, as the Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy after hectic lobbying and political developments for the past two days.

The elevation of Sukhu to the top post has been far from smooth with stiff opposition from state Congress president Pratibha Singh amid hectic political lobbying.

Forging a consensus on Sukhu (58) was not easy with Pratibha vehemently being opposed to his occupying the top post. The reason for her resistance is not hard to guess as Sukhu never hesitated in criticising and even taking on a towering personality like the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister.

The oath of the CM and the Deputy CM will take place on the Ridge at noon tomorrow, but it is not certain whether ministers will take oath along with Sukhu.

Even as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was underway in the Opposition lounge of the Vidhan Sabha to finalise Sukhu’s name, loyalists of Pratibha Singh kept raising slogans like “Hamari CM kaisi ho, Rani Sahiba jaisi ho” in her favour outside. The political drama did not end there as four MLAs, all loyalists of Pratibha, arrived at the CLP meeting almost half an hour late.

It is reliably learnt that Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel conveyed the decision of the high command that Sukhu would be the CM and Agnihotri the Deputy CM. Following this, a resolution was moved supporting Sukhu as the CM by Agnihotri and was seconded by Chander Kumar, MLA from Kangra. The atmosphere was so charged that it even became difficult to facilitate safe movement of Sukhu from the meeting venue till his car to go to the Raj Bhavan. Finally, Sukhu loyalist MLAs made a cordon around him and escorted him to his car. He then drove to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government.

Despite holding a CLP meeting yesterday at Congress Bhawan and seeking individual opinion of the 40 MLAs, the team of central observers, Bhagel and Congress incharge of state affairs Rajeev Shukla, failed to forge a consensus. Fresh round of meetings began this morning as the central observers managed to pacify five-time Haroli MLA Mukesh Agnihotri, a frontrunner for the top post, following which the final decision came about.

It is reliably learnt that Pratibha, after being told that she would not be made the CM, lobbied to get the Deputy CM’s post for her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh, who has won for the second time from the Shimla (Rural) constituency. However, the party high command turned down the move on the plea that this was not feasible keeping the seniority of other MLAs in mind. Agnihotri, who has been a minister earlier too, was not keen to be a deputy to Sukhu but had no choice but to relent.

1st Cong leader from lower Himachal on top post

  • A product of student politics, four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh, who died in 2021
  • With the party bagging its first victory without the charismatic Virbhadra, Sukhu’s elevation makes it clear the Congress is ready to move on
  • Son of a road transport corporation driver, Sukhu (58) used to run a milk counter in Chhota Shimla in his early days
  • A relentless fighter, he remained state unit chief for six years (2013- 2019) despite often being at loggerheads with Virbhadra
  • Won for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun, retained seat in 2007 but was defeated in 2012; he won again in 2017 & 2022
  • 1st Cong leader from lower Himachal to occupy top post
  • Second CM from Hamirpur district after BJP’s PK Dhumal

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to attend

  • Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend the oath-taking ceremony
  • It is not certain whether ministers will also take oath along with CM-designate Sukhvinder Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri

Pratibha lobbied hard for son

  • Even as the CLP meeting was underway, loyalists of HPCC chief Pratibha Singh kept raising slogans like “Hamari CM kaisi ho, Rani Sahiba jaisi ho”
  • After being told that she would not be made the CM, Pratibha lobbied to get the Dy CM’s post for her MLA son Vikramaditya, but the demand was turned down by the high command

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Jalandhar's Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president