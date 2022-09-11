 4 West Bengal mountaineers who went missing on way to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba traced after 5 days; to be evacuated soon : The Tribune India

4 West Bengal mountaineers who went missing on way to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba traced after 5 days; to be evacuated soon

They went missing on September 7

4 West Bengal mountaineers who went missing on way to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba traced after 5 days; to be evacuated soon

The mountaineers went missing on September 7.

Tribune News Service

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 11

All four trekkers from West Bengal who went missing since September 7 while scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Malana area of Kullu district have been traced by the rescue teams, Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said.

The four trekkers include Abhijit Bani, 43, Chinmoy Mondal, 43, Dibash Das, 37, and Binoy Das, 31.

The SDM said the trekkers were safe and were traced at camp 1. They will descend to the base camp by 4 pm on Sunday evening along with the rescue team.

They will descend to the road head at Malana on Monday.

The heli team has departed from the base camp for Bhuntar, the SDM said.

ABVIMAS director Avinash Negi helmed the rescue operation.

According to sources, they were professional mountaineers and had reportedly not taken permission or informed the administration or police before venturing on the expedition.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer Angel Chauhan said permission from the forest department is necessary to use and pitch tents in the forest area. 

Since there were no specific guidelines for various activities under Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules 2017, a few adventure activities like trekking, rock climbing, zorbing balls, rolling balls, bungee jumping, ATVs, mountain biking and skiing are allowed during the rainy season as well, while most of the activities related to river and air-borne adventure sports are banned from July 15 to September 15 every year.

#Kullu #west bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sixth shooter Deepak Mundi arrested, brought to Chandigarh

2
Nation

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

3
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

4
Haryana

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

5
Entertainment

Kanye West insists Queen Elizabeth's death has 'changed him', vows to 'release all grudges'

6
Punjab

Now, Punjab to provide online NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

8
Punjab

Disbanding GOG and sending ex-servicemen home not a wise decision: Bajwa tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked over his objectionable video that went viral

10
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor kept 'Brahmastra' a secret from his late father Rishi Kapoor. Here's why

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi’s aide Kapil Pandit had done recee of Salman Khan’s house, says Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...

Will announce formation of new party within 10 days: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Will announce formation of new party within 10 days: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Struggle for restoration of J-K's statehood and fight for jo...

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft Industrial and Business Development policy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft Industrial and Business Development policy

Policy aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in five ye...


Cities

View All

No takers for civic body’s parking lots in Amritsar

No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Despite ban, single-use plastic still available in Amritsar

Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

No tender for sole GMSH chemist shop after 1992

21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

23 test positive in Chandigarh

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Civic body officials under scanner

Civic body officials under scanner

Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Doctor felicitated at state-level event