4 with suspected links to Amritpal questioned

Hamirpur, April 2
The police on Sunday questioned four persons hailing from Punjab at Deotsidh village in Barsar subdivision of the district.
It has been learnt that the police was initially suspicious that they were connected to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is absconding since March 18. All of them were from Ludhiana district of Punjab.
Thousands of pilgrims are visiting the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh these days, following the Chaitra Mela festivities at the temple.
SP Dr Akriti Sharma said four persons were questioned here following some suspicions. Since nothing was found suspicious against them, they were allowed to go, she added.
