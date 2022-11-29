 4-year-old Lahaul-Spiti boy 'Rapten' becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master : The Tribune India

4-year-old Lahaul-Spiti boy 'Rapten' becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master

4-year-old Lahaul-Spiti boy 'Rapten' becomes reincarnation of Buddhist master

Photo tweeted by @ANI



ANI

Shimla, November 29

Nawang Tashi Rapten, a four-year-old boy hailing from the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, on Monday received the sobriquet as the reincarnation of Rinpoche- Buddhist Master- after he formally became a monk.

Rapten, who was inducted into the religious life on Monday was born on April 16, 2018, and hailed from the Rangrik village of the Tabo region of Spiti valley in Lahaul -Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this year he was identified as the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism. The high Buddhist monk Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche from the Lhodrak Kharchu monastery of Bhutan tonsured Rapten's head to ordain him as the new head of the Nyingma sect. made the boy a monk here at Dorjidak Monetary.

"Basically this is very important for us, this was a long wait for us for the last seven years. We heartily welcome him here in his seat. Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche performed the rituals here for the haircut and dress wearing for the monk which is generally done to make a normal person a monk. We are looking forward to his education. He is important to us as Buddhist monks and his followers and in general, it is a very precious and auspicious occasion for us. First, he will go to meet the High monks and get basic and his studies and education will continue after this," said a Tibetan Buddhist Monk.

Tibetan Buddhist monks and others in Dorjidak and other Buddhist disciples of the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh organized a grand welcome ceremony to welcome the Boy monk in Shimla. Now the little boy, Nawang Tashi Rapten from the nursery class of the Serkong Public School in Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti will formally has joined the Sangha as a monk and will start his religious education in Dorjidak Monastery at Panthaghati in Shimla.

The Tibetan Buddhist disciples and Buddhist followers from the Himalayan region are happy to see the reincarnated Lama back in the monastery after seven years. Regions are happy and are feeling fortunate that the monk has been reincarnated from their area.

"Today is a very important day for the Buddhist community here, including him in the Sanga. It is very significant, particularly to those who are following the Tibetan Buddhist tradition of tantric practice. I am not the right person to speak on reincarnation. but, briefly speaking about Buddhism, we believe there is a physical body and mind stream. After the death of the human being, the body ends but the mind stream continues. The reincarnation process is to find and identify to continue that mind stream. It is great news for the Buddhists in the Spiti region and for others in the Himalayan region," said a local resident and member of the Kinnaur-Spiti Bodh Sangha Society.

"The Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche was not only the master, but he was the lineage holder as a monk and in the modern world, there are very large many Rinpoches who are the disciples of the Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche as he himself was a practising monk. That is why they have received ordination from the. Finally, he has been inducted into the Sanga and he will have to discharge his responsibility in particular and Buddhism in general," said a local resident and member of Kinnaur-Spiti Bodh Sangha Society," he added.

One of the foreigners who arrived here at the Dorjak monastery took this occasion as a dream coming true for him.

"This is like a magic and dream to see this important occasion, this is very important for us to get the Rinpoche here today," said a foreign tourist.

Rapten's family members felt elated and honoured to see the little boy of the family becoming a high Monk.

"It is very important for Buddhists and it is a very proud movement for the Spiti valley, Himachal Pradesh and India. It is a very happy moment. The Monks came to our village earlier to find out the boy in his father's and mother's names and asked us if we can give the boy to them as he has been reincarnated. We immediately, with happiness agreed to it. Now it is very important and a happy moment for us to see him becoming a monk," said Rapten's grandfather.

Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche died on December 24 2015. Since then the Tibetan and other Buddhists in the Himalayan region were waiting for the reincarnation of the high lama. Nyingma School is one of the important sects out of the four main schools Sakya, Kagyu and Gelug of Tibetan Buddhism. Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche was recognized as the head of the Nyingma School by the Dalai Lama in 2013 two years before his death.

The entire Buddhists in the Himalayan region are looking forward to the blessings and continue with the teachings to resume by the Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche.

Notably, after leaving his nursery school education Rapten will start his monastic education in Dorjidak Monastery at Panthaghati in Shimla.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

3
Patiala

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

4
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

5
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

6
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

7
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

8
Nation

World's first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

9
J & K

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

10
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar

The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab’s Batala; later tells cops armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Initially, the cops believe Amritpal Singh’s story but when ...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery case

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala