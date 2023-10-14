4 years on, 18 landslip-hit Nurpur families yet to be rehabilitated

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, October 13

Eighteen families belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories in Ward No 9 of the Niazpur locality in Nurpur town have been running from pillar to post for the past four years, seeking rehabilitation. Their houses were completely damaged in the massive landslides in the area four years ago.

Owing to the landslides on September 19, 2019, the families were rendered homeless as their houses had developed wide cracks and become unfit for habitation.

Enquiries reveal that following the intervention of the then local MLA, Rakesh Pathania, the administration shifted 14 of the 18 landslide-affected families to vacant government quarters at Revenue Colony, Nurpur Silk Mills Colony, PWD Colony and Nurpur MC’s community hall at Niazpur along with the residence of the Block Development Officer (BDO) on temporary basis. Three of the remaining families had started living in their landslide-hit damaged houses, while another temporarily shifted to its relatives’ house at the nearby Kopra village.

Though 20 families were rendered homeless due to the landslides, the administration, after conducting an inquiry, found 18 families eligible for the allotment of government land for rehabilitation. These families were assured of permanent rehabilitation on government land at suitable locations in Nurpur town. The Revenue Department had taken their written consent for exchange of their damaged houses-cum-land with government land. However, they have not been allotted any piece of land so far.

Sunil Kumar, one of the affected persons staying in a BDO residence since December 2019, said he had been served three notices to vacate the accommodation so far and was asked to deposit Rs 3,74,400 staying charges.

The indefinite stay of displaced families in government quarters has also stopped the routine allotment of government accommodations to the Revenue, PWD and Industry employees.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said after identifying suitable government land and completing requisite formalities, cases of 18 landslide-affected families were sent to the state government in January for final approval. As soon as the approval is received, the land would be allotted to them, he said.

