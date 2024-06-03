4 years on, Mandi awaits repair

THE shed of the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi has not been repaired since it was damaged in a landslide four years ago. The rubble still lies at the back of the mandi, and a part of the roof remains broken. Trading is done in the relatively safer part of the market yard. The authorities concerned have not bothered to carry out repairs at the yard, and farmers continue to suffer. Manoj, Theog

Erratic water supply

WATER supply has become erratic in certain parts of Shimla. In the lower Khalini area, water was supplied after five days on Saturday. The lack of water has been causing great inconvenience to area residents, with even simple household chores becoming impossible to carry out. Officials of the company supplying water in the town should look into the matter and provide water at least on alternate days, if not every day. Rahul, Shimla

Two-wheelers parked on pedestrian path

A two-wheeler was parked on a pedestrian path in Vikasnagar recently, obstructing the smooth movement of the pedestrians. This is not an isolated incident as residents of the town regularly park their two-wheelers on paths meant for pedestrians. In the absence of any space to pass through, pedestrians often have to resort to walking on roads, which can prove dangerous. The police should take notice of this issue and penalise the defaulters. Manisha, Shimla

