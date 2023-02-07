40 clinical labs in Kangra soon

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 6

The state Health and Family Welfare Department is all set to establish 40 clinical test laboratories and 99 sample collection centres in various health institutions in Kangra district.

The move aims to make health services more accessible, besides expansion of diagnostic services. These laboratories will provide round-the-clock testing facilities to patients in the identified health institutions.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Gurdarshan Gupta says the Health and Family Welfare Department is providing free clinical test facilities in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) through the National Health Mission.

Patients will get testing facilities on their doorstep in the rural areas as well. Ten such laboratories and 40 sample collection centres have been established in government health institutions in the district so far.

The CMO says the department is expanding free testing facilities through the public-private partnership mode. The selected Maharashtrian firm, Krishna Diagnostics Limited, is already providing services in selected civil and zonal hospitals and medical college in the district.

“Under the expansion of diagnostic service programme, the Health Department will provide facilities of 133 free clinical tests in Tanda Medical College, Kangra, and Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, 110 tests in civil hospitals, 96 in Community Health Centres (CHCs) and 63 in PHCs. Apart from this, 20 PHCs will also get X-ray facility in the district,” Gupta said.