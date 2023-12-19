40 deodar logs seized in Sirmaur

Solan, December 18
The police seized 40 logs of deodar from a pick-up vehicle in the Shilabagh area of Rajgarh in Sirmaur last evening.
The driver of the vehicle, Manoj Kumar, who hails from Chopal tehsil of Shimla, could not produce a permit for transporting the logs. Sirmaur Additional SP Som Dutt said 40 logs of deodar worth Rs 2.25 lakh were seized from a pick-up vehicle last evening.
