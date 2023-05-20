40 participate in workshop on energy conservation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The State Energy Directorate and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) organised a one-day workshop on energy conservation and efficiency here today.

More than 40 participants from various departments, including Shimla Municipal Corporation, Shimla Smart City Limited, Solan Municipal Council, HPSEBL, HPSPCB, HPPWD, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation and the Jal Shakti Department, participated in the workshop.

The event was inaugurated by DP Gupta, Chief Engineer, Directorate of Energy. He stressed on the need to conserve energy in municipalities saying 3-4 per cent of the energy was consumed by MCs across the country, and that there was a huge scope of saving energy.

“It is high time to put necessary policies and institutional frameworks in place and start implementing large-scale programmes around unconventional resources like DSM, energy efficiency and renewable energy,” he said.