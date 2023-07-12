40 shops, 30 houses washed away at Sainj in Kullu district

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 11

The flashflood in Sainj river (also known as Pin Parbati river) caused massive destruction at Sainj under Banjar subdivision of Kullu district on Sunday. As many as 40 shops and 30 houses were washed away because of flooding by Sainj river though no loss of life was reported.

58 pilgrims rescued from Manimahesh lake Chamba: Around 58 devotees who had gone on a pilgrimage to the Manimahesh lake in the Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district were safely rescued and brought to the base camp at Hadsar on Tuesday. Chamba DC Apoorv Devgan said a joint rescue team of the Mountaineering Institute, Home Guards, police and revenue officials rescued the devotees. — OC

Due to lack of communication facility and road connectivity to Sainj from main district headquarter Kullu, this information could not reach the administration till today. It was after a photo on social media surfaced, claiming huge loss at Sainj, that the incident came to light.

Ghanshyam Gautam, a resident of Sainj valley, said that Bekar village at Sainj was washed away after heavy rain. The village had around 15 houses. Apart from this, 200 bigha agricultural land damaged due to flooding. Huge destruction was caused at Sainj market, where a large number of houses and shops were swept away in the flashflood.

Vehicles stuck in debris at Pandoh.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today conducted an aerial survey in Sainj valley to assess the situation.

Talking to media persons, the CM said that as many as 40 shops and 30 residential houses were washed away in the flashflood but no loss of life had been reported. Due to flashflood, communication facility, power supply, water supply and road connectivity were disrupted in entire Kullu district, which delayed this information coming to public domain.

“Today a team of police has been sent to Sainj area equipped with a satellite phone facility to establish a communication facility so that more information about loss can be gathered. The loss is immense and every possible help will be provided to the affected persons by the state government,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister declared a sum of Rs 1 crore as an immediate relief to the affected people. He said that food and lodging facility will be provided to the affected families in temporary camps.

#Kullu