Protest march against Adani cement plants: 40 truckers court arrest at Darlaghat, granted bail

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 1

Forty transporters today courted arrest at Darlaghat after a protest march as the 49-day impasse could not be resolved between the Adani Group management and transporters plying trucks for its two units at Barmana and Darlaghat.

Solan Additional SP Ajay Rana confirmed that 40 transporters were arrested for breach of peace. They were later produced before a magistrate who granted them bail, he added.

The transporters also took out a torch march at Darlaghat this evening.

Those arrested included Balak Ram Sharma, former president of the Ambuja Darlaghat Kashlog Mangu Transport Society and Ramkrishan Sharma, former president of the Baghal Land Losers Transport Society, among other prominent leaders.

Ramkrishan Sharma said it was unfortunate that the Adani Group management did not budge from its stand of accepting the existing freight rate and the state government was merely conducting unsuccessful meetings.

Sharma said they were holding a peaceful protest and would continue to do so as the state government had failed to issue a notification on freight rate. He said 40 transporters would continue to court arrest for the next 100 days as the state government was merely indulging in paying lip service.

Transporters said that it was strange that the two cement units suddenly ran into losses after the Adani Group took over in September 2022, while these were yielding profit before that.

A delegation of the transporters from Barmana met CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in Shimla and apprised him of their problems arising out of the closure of ACC plant at Barmana since December 15.

The CM asked them to present their freight rates so that he could take up the issue with the Adani management. He reiterated his support to truck operators and said he would not tolerate their exploitation.

“Livelihood of thousands of people of the state is connected with cement factories and other activities. The government is committed to resolve the issue amicably,” the CM said.

